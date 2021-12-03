Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.41

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.41 and traded as high as C$18.15. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$17.76, with a volume of 578,913 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.45. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

