Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Up 3.2%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.34. 7,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 370,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

