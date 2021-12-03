Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Sells $199,600.00 in Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.20. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

