TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Position Lessened by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. TriState Capital comprises about 1.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of TriState Capital worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 594,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSC stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

