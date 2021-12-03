TriumphX Trading Up 15.3% This Week (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $19.33 million and approximately $915,566.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00247490 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.