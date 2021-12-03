Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

