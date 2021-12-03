Truist Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $520.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $446.02 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.43 and a 200-day moving average of $419.41. The firm has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

