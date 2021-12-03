Truist Securities Increases Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $22.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,829. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after buying an additional 80,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after buying an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

