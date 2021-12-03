Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of TUEM stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $427,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Paul Metcalf bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

