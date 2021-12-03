TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

TUIFY opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

