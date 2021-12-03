Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in November

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TGTNF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Tungsten has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Tungsten Company Profile

Tungsten Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electronic invoice delivery, supply chain finance, and spend analytics technology services. It operates through the following segments: Tungsten Network, Tungsten Network Finance, and Corporate. The Tungsten Network segment offers e-invoicing and spend analytics.

