Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.89. Tuya shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 39,718 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

