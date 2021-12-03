Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 4.7%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $271.79 and last traded at $272.78. Approximately 60,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,057,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $32,406,366. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48,274 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,029,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

