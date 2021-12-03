U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post sales of $5.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.84 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.81 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 91,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,327,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 184,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. 376,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

