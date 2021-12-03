U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

