UBS Group Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $315.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,550,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in salesforce.com by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 97,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

