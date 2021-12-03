UBS Group Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $315.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.
NYSE:CRM opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.61.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,550,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in salesforce.com by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 97,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
