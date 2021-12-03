UBS Group Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $48.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. Barclays raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Kroger stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 83,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,368. Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

