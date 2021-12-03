UBS Group Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $95.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

