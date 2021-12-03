UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in November

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,117.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. UCB has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $120.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

