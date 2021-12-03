UGAS Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $932,096.61 and approximately $315,663.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00237169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007006 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

