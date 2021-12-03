UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UKCM opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Wednesday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £987.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.83.

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,953.75).

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.