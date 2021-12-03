Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $383.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.55. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

