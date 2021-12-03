Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $470.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.45.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $383.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,355,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 93,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

