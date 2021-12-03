Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.43 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.700-$17.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $16.70-$17.10 EPS.

ULTA stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.99. 33,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.13. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

