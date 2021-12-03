Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $383.64, but opened at $405.05. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $378.30, with a volume of 38,706 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.41 and a 200-day moving average of $363.13.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.