Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 262,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,653. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

