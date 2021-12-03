UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 968 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.