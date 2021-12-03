UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $295.78 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.83 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.10.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

