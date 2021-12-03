UMB Bank N A MO Sells 427 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.