Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Unicharm stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.02.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

