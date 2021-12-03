UniLend (UFT) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $27.31 million and $2.79 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00246727 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00086675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

