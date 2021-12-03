Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $261.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.20.
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $240.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
See Also: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.