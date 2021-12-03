Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $261.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $240.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.