Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 during trading hours on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

