Unison Advisors LLC Sells 10,531 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $398,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

