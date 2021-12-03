Unison Advisors LLC Sells 17,024 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Unison Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 0.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 569.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

