Unison Advisors LLC Sells 5,261 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Unison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,499 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,157 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,442 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 21.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of EA stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,614 shares of company stock worth $4,601,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

