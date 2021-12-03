Unison Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Unison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

