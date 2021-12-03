United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UG opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.14. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 28.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 25.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.