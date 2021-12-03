United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of UG opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.14. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is currently 144.45%.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.