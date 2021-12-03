United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 157,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,166,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.