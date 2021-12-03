United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

UPS stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

