United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $119.15, but opened at $124.92. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $124.92, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $159,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $224,876.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,108 shares of company stock worth $815,701. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $717.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.86.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

