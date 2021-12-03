UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Amundi acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

