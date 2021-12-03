Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.

NYSE UHT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $795.47 million, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $381,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

