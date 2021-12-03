UnlimitedIP Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $494,096.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

