UP Fintech (TIGR) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UP Fintech to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UP Fintech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% UP Fintech Competitors 28.81% 16.82% 6.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for UP Fintech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 509 2255 2296 71 2.38

UP Fintech currently has a consensus target price of $19.76, suggesting a potential upside of 274.24%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 16.19%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 66.01 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 8.63

UP Fintech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UP Fintech competitors beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

