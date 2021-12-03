UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Sells £11,673.24 in Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) insider Graham Screawn sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total value of £11,673.24 ($15,251.16).

Graham Screawn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £39,719.40 ($51,893.65).

Shares of LON UPGS opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £160.76 million and a PE ratio of 19.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.24. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.05 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

