Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 395,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:UPST traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.59. 7,702,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,256. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 214.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.07 and a 200 day moving average of $212.71.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
