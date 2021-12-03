Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 395,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.59. 7,702,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,256. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 214.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.07 and a 200 day moving average of $212.71.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

