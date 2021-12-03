Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $188.75 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $18.88 or 0.00033331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00241255 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

