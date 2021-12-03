UREEQA (URQA) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $139,698.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00062150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.66 or 0.07841062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00089153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,892.90 or 0.99752419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002709 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars.

