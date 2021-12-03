US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

ECOL stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. 102,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,011. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 79,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

